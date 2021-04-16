Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Critical Survey

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

This table compares Gulfport Energy and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -311.10% 8.08% 2.83% SandRidge Energy -364.22% -4.82% -2.93%

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 6.81, indicating that its stock price is 581% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 3.55, indicating that its stock price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gulfport Energy and SandRidge Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,900.00%. Given Gulfport Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gulfport Energy and SandRidge Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.01 -$2.00 billion $0.72 0.07 SandRidge Energy $266.85 million 0.51 -$449.30 million N/A N/A

SandRidge Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulfport Energy.

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats SandRidge Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, it had 4.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 10 MMbbl of oil; and 2,291 Bcf of natural gas and 32 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.