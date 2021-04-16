HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €61.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €61.00 ($71.76) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 22.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €74.40 ($87.53).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €78.94 ($92.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €37.96 ($44.66) and a fifty-two week high of €79.44 ($93.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion and a PE ratio of -7.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €63.12.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

