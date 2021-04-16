Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hub Group traded as high as $69.08 and last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 15942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.26.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $234,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,765,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,109,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 34,954 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

