iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) vs. RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Critical Review

iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) and RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

iCo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RedHill Biopharma has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares iCo Therapeutics and RedHill Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCo Therapeutics N/A -472.87% -177.94% RedHill Biopharma -142.81% -152.19% -45.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iCo Therapeutics and RedHill Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.46 million N/A N/A RedHill Biopharma $6.29 million 54.43 -$42.30 million ($1.40) -5.27

iCo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RedHill Biopharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for iCo Therapeutics and RedHill Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A RedHill Biopharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

RedHill Biopharma has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 171.00%. Given RedHill Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RedHill Biopharma is more favorable than iCo Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.4% of RedHill Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RedHill Biopharma beats iCo Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

iCo Therapeutics Company Profile

iCo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat ocular and infectious diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis and bullous pemphigoid; and Oral AmpB Delivery System, an oral formulation of Amphotericin B that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of systemic fungal and parasitic infections. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its clinical late-stage investigational development programs include RHB-204, which is in Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; opaganib (Yeliva), an SK2 selective inhibitor, which has completed Phase 2 study to treat patients with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, in Phase 1/2a study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, and in investigator-sponsored Phase 2 study to treat prostate cancer; RHB-104, which is in Phase 3 studies for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) that is in Phase 3 studies for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, and has completed Phase 2 studies for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-107, which is in Phase 2/3 study to treat outpatients infected with COVID-19 disease, and Phase 2a study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, as well as has completed Phase 2 study to treat gastrointestinal and other solid tumors; and RHB-106, an encapsulated formulation for bowel preparation, which has completed Phase 2a study. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

