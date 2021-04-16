Insider Buying: DeepVerge plc (LON:DVRG) Insider Acquires £51,000 in Stock

DeepVerge plc (LON:DVRG) insider Ross Andrews bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £51,000 ($66,631.83).

LON:DVRG opened at GBX 32.85 ($0.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93. DeepVerge plc has a 12 month low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.15.

Get DeepVerge alerts:

DeepVerge Company Profile

DeepVerge plc, a vertically integrated physical and cloud-based company, focused on commercializing AI test services for good and bad bacteria in skincare, healthcare, and water. It offers Labskin, a commercially available lab-grown, full thickness human skin to support product research and development activities in the cosmetic, personal care, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors; Algzym, an enzyme-based technology that bursts algal cell walls and releases omega 3 oils in a solvent-free process; and Rinodrive, a data infrastructure as a service that delivers secure intelligent store, share and search, encryption, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for DeepVerge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepVerge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.