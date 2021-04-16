Insider Buying: DeepVerge plc (LON:DVRG) Insider Acquires £51,000 in Stock

DeepVerge plc (LON:DVRG) insider Ross Andrews bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £51,000 ($66,631.83).
LON:DVRG opened at GBX 32.85 ($0.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93. DeepVerge plc has a 12 month low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.15.
DeepVerge Company Profile
