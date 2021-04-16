Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Expedia Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Expedia Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the online travel company will post earnings of ($2.77) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($3.31). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

EXPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $170.55 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.99.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 5,527 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.