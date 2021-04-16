Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLPEY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
