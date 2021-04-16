Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €32.00 by Warburg Research

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €32.00 ($37.65) target price from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JEN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €28.29 ($33.28).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of JEN stock opened at €25.46 ($29.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.52. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €16.76 ($19.72) and a 12 month high of €30.22 ($35.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.