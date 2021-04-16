JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €105.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €95.00 ($111.76).

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of EPA DG opened at €89.82 ($105.67) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €88.87 and a 200 day moving average of €82.91. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.