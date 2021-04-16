KAZ Minerals’ (KZMYY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays cut shares of KAZ Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

KZMYY stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. KAZ Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.84.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

