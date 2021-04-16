Kering (EPA:KER) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $571.59

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €571.59 ($672.46) and traded as high as €644.00 ($757.65). Kering shares last traded at €632.90 ($744.59), with a volume of 244,272 shares trading hands.

KER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €580.00 ($682.35) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €608.50 ($715.88).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €579.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €571.59.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

