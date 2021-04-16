LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €71.00 by UBS Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €71.00 ($83.53) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.57 ($79.50).

ETR LXS opened at €61.36 ($72.19) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.04. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €39.08 ($45.98) and a 12 month high of €67.38 ($79.27).

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

