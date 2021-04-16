Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Brokerages expect that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $890.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. BTIG Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $95.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.10.

In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $318,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.