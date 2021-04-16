Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mplx traded as high as $26.81 and last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 34313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Mplx by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 2,408.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

