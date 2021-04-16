Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price objective (up from $0.80) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Dynasty Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.65.

NAK opened at $0.58 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a market cap of $297.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 26,079,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,340,176 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 759,949 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 49.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,416,649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 468,191 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

