NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NovoCure in a report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $198.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,046.53 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $218.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.25.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260 in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

