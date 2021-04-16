PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $90.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 12,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 293,706 shares.The stock last traded at $78.07 and had previously closed at $77.75.

PAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.13. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

