Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €117.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PUM has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Puma and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Puma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €90.59 ($106.57).

Puma stock opened at €92.56 ($108.89) on Monday. Puma has a 52 week low of €52.06 ($61.25) and a 52 week high of €94.36 ($111.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €86.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €84.70.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

