Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Eldorado Gold Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$363.00 million for the quarter.

ELD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.36.

Shares of ELD opened at C$14.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$10.43 and a 52-week high of C$18.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total value of C$100,879.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$515,067.84. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total value of C$38,337.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$611,787.06. Insiders sold 12,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,504 over the last three months.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.