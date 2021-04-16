Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for LyondellBasell Industries Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.26 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LYB. BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.59.

NYSE:LYB opened at $107.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $112.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

