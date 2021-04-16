Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Reduced by Cormark (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

K opened at C$9.34 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.75 and a 12-month high of C$13.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.78 billion and a PE ratio of 8.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.60.

In related news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 538,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$4,739,389.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,341,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,602,128.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$442,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,995,780.10. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 819,060 shares of company stock worth $7,060,196.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

