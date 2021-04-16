Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s FY2021 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share.

THG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $134.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.92. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $136.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. CWM LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 434.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

