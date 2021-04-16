Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.
Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$64.56 million for the quarter.
OR opened at C$15.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 153.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.87. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$11.47 and a one year high of C$17.50.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.
In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total value of C$1,796,237.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 584,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,223,602.51.
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.
