Regions Financial (RF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2021

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts expect Regions Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RF stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Earnings History for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

