Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €41.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RNO has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Renault presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €39.08 ($45.98).

EPA RNO opened at €35.32 ($41.55) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.27. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

