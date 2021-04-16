SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €112.00 by UBS Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €112.00 ($131.76) target price by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAP. Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €128.73 ($151.45).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €115.68 ($136.09) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.07. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €105.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €107.54.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

