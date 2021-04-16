Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 19th

Sarissa Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 19th. Sarissa Capital Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRSAU opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Get Sarissa Capital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.