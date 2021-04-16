Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Allegiant Travel’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn ($3.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.70). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $249.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.99.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $377,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $3,166,388.48. Insiders have sold 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

