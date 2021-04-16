Short Interest in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Grows By 67.6%

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the March 15th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Several analysts recently weighed in on VIRC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100,004 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Virco Mfg.
Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.
Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.