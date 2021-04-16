Short Interest in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Grows By 67.6%

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the March 15th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIRC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100,004 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIRC opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 million, a P/E ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.