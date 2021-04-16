Short Interest in W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) Drops By 45.7%

W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of WTCG stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. W Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55.

About W Technologies

W Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek new business opportunities or to engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. Previously, it was engaged in providing social media and mobile marketing solutions. The company was formerly known as Winning Edge International, Inc and changed its name to W Technologies, Inc in 2007.

