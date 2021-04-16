Short Interest in W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) Drops By 45.7%

W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of WTCG stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. W Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55.
About W Technologies
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for W Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.