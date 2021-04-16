Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €145.00 by UBS Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €136.63 ($160.74).

Shares of FRA:WAF opened at €139.80 ($164.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €137.93 and a 200-day moving average of €120.78. Siltronic has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

