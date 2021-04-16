Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Head to Head Analysis

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Splunk shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of 2U shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Splunk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 2U and Splunk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $574.67 million 5.11 -$235.22 million ($2.01) -19.75 Splunk $2.36 billion 10.31 -$336.67 million ($1.44) -103.04

2U has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Splunk. Splunk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 2U, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 2U and Splunk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 4 9 0 2.69 Splunk 1 10 24 0 2.66

2U presently has a consensus target price of $50.73, indicating a potential upside of 27.78%. Splunk has a consensus target price of $208.59, indicating a potential upside of 40.58%. Given Splunk’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Splunk is more favorable than 2U.

Volatility & Risk

2U has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Splunk has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 2U and Splunk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -30.92% -20.04% -11.66% Splunk -34.77% -34.13% -11.04%

Summary

Splunk beats 2U on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 2U

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. This segment targets students seeking an undergraduate or graduate degree. The Alternative Credential segment offers online short courses, and technical and skills-based boot camps through nonprofit colleges and universities. This segment targets students seeking to reskill or upskill through shorter duration and lower-priced offerings. It also provides 2UOS, a platform that provides front-end and back-end cloud-based SaaS technology and technology-enabled services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc. develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data. It also provides Splunk Enterprise Security that addresses security threats and information, and event management use cases; SignalFx, which provide real-time observability and troubleshooting for cloud infrastructure and applications; Splunk IT Service Intelligence that monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT and business services; Splunk Phantom that automates and orchestrates incident response workflows; VictorOps for collaboration and IT issue resolution; Splunk Data Stream Processor, which collects, process, and distribute data with real-time stream processing; and Splunk Data Fabric Search that enables highly complex and high-performance searches of massive datasets. In addition, the company provides Splunk App for Amazon Web Services that collects and analyzes data from amazon web services data sources; Cisco Firepower App for Splunk that Incorporates advanced visualizations and investigative capabilities for Cisco Firepower and Firepower Management Console; Splunk Machine Learning Toolkit, which Includes custom visualizations and guided workflows; Splunk Connected Experiences that provides access to data, alerts, and actions on mobile and connected devices; and Splunk apps and add-ons. Further, the company offers application programming interfaces and software development kits; and maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services, as well as operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

