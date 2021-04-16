STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €42.00 by Barclays

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €36.73 ($43.21).

STM opened at €32.58 ($38.33) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €31.43 and its 200-day moving average is €31.10. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

