Stride (NYSE:LRN) Trading Down 3.1% Following Insider Selling

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $31.25 and last traded at $31.32. Approximately 5,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 842,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

Specifically, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,202,015.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $10,121,346.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,362 shares of company stock valued at $6,645,249. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

