Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $41.94 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $42.93.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Kerry Philipovitch purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

