TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $714.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to announce sales of $714.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $716.37 million and the lowest is $713.00 million. TEGNA posted sales of $684.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Huber Research lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter worth $145,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TEGNA by 43.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in TEGNA by 32.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 35,559 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,176. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

