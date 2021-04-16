Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cfra lowered Tesla from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $382.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $738.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $666.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $633.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,483.63, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a one year low of $134.76 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total transaction of $6,978,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,289,526.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,685,949. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

