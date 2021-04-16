The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €14.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Iberdrola currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.09 ($14.23).

Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

