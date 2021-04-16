The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €14.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Iberdrola currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.09 ($14.23).

Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Analyst Recommendations for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit