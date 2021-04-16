The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 100,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,189,076 shares.The stock last traded at $336.75 and had previously closed at $327.68.

The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.68.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.71 and a 200-day moving average of $269.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

