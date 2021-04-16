The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 100,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,189,076 shares.The stock last traded at $336.75 and had previously closed at $327.68.

The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.68.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.71 and a 200-day moving average of $269.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit