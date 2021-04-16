The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.06 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report sales of $11.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.57 billion. The Progressive reported sales of $9.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year sales of $45.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.22 billion to $46.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $50.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.59 billion to $54.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

PGR opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.06. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

