Trevor Brown Purchases 1,500,000 Shares of Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) Stock

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2021

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) insider Trevor Brown purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £900,000 ($1,175,855.76).

Trevor Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 31st, Trevor Brown sold 1,419,189 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of £687,487 ($898,206.17), for a total transaction of £975,673,988,043 ($1,274,724,311,527.31).
  • On Thursday, March 4th, Trevor Brown sold 360,000 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £223,200 ($291,612.23).

BRH opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.80) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 50.65. The firm has a market cap of £23.55 million and a PE ratio of -615.00. Braveheart Investment Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 140.20 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

