TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.64

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.64 and traded as high as $8.31. TSR shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 2,295 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 million, a PE ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.23.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter. TSR had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.79%.

In other TSR news, Director Bradley M. Tirpak acquired 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $35,699.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,699.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

