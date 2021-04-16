UBS Group Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €38.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DUE. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €35.73 ($42.03).

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €36.26 ($42.66) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -157.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of €35.08 and a 200 day moving average of €31.75. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a fifty-two week high of €37.78 ($44.45).

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

