UBS Group Reiterates “€52.50” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2021

UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DPW. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.37 ($61.62).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €48.09 ($56.58) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €44.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €41.78. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

