Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,400 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the March 15th total of 432,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $181.10 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.31 and a 1-year high of $189.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.