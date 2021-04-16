Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 430.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 962.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 144,919 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 96,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

