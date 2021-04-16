Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Virtu Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

VIRT opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of -0.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The firm had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.12 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,656,000 after purchasing an additional 179,959 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,148,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,241,000 after buying an additional 247,775 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,234,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,065,000 after buying an additional 73,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 70,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 780,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,644,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

