Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the March 15th total of 58,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xcel Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Xcel Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.

