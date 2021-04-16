Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YARIY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of YARIY opened at $26.35 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.937 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is currently 86.45%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

