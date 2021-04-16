Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nutrien Ltd. produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products. The company’s products primarily include standard and granular potash; diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate and phosphoric acid and ammonia, urea, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate and nitrogen solutions, as well as purified acids and phosphate feed products. Nutrien Ltd., formerly known as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.20.

NYSE:NTR opened at $56.23 on Monday. Nutrien has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $59.76. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in Nutrien by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 291,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $206,558,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Nutrien by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 315,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Nutrien by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 715,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,375,000 after acquiring an additional 113,949 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

